11-year-old girl commits suicide in Boro

Following the suicide of a Standard Two Kuke Primary School student earlier this month, District 5 police are investigating a similar case in which an 11-year-old girl hanged herself.

According to Maun Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the latest incident took place on Monday at the young girl’s family home in Boro 1.

The deceased, a Standard Six pupil, was staying with her grandmother who had gone into town to buy food on the fateful day.

“The grandmother had left the deceased with her younger siblings to go to the shops when their neighbour notified her of having found the girl hanging from the roof,” revealed Orateng, adding they are yet to establish what prompted the suicide.

“She did not leave any note and the grandmother denied having had any misunderstanding with the minor before leaving for the shops,” explained the top cop.

Staying in the tourist town, and Maun police are investigating the Sunday night suicide of a 30-year-old man of Senonnori ward.

Orateng told Okavango Voice the man was with his family and showed no signs of being upset when he retired to bed.

“The deceased parted with his family around 10pm and went to sleep in his room. He was later found hanging from the roof. The deceased was taken to Letsholathebe Memorial hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival,” disclosed the police boss.

Orateng indicated the deceased did not leave any messages and his family are clueless as to why he cut his life short.