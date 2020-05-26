News
11-year-old girl commits suicide in Boro
Following the suicide of a Standard Two Kuke Primary School student earlier this month, District 5 police are investigating a similar case in which an 11-year-old girl hanged herself.
According to Maun Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the latest incident took place on Monday at the young girl’s family home in Boro 1.
The deceased, a Standard Six pupil, was staying with her grandmother who had gone into town to buy food on the fateful day.
“The grandmother had left the deceased with her younger siblings to go to the shops when their neighbour notified her of having found the girl hanging from the roof,” revealed Orateng, adding they are yet to establish what prompted the suicide.
“She did not leave any note and the grandmother denied having had any misunderstanding with the minor before leaving for the shops,” explained the top cop.
Staying in the tourist town, and Maun police are investigating the Sunday night suicide of a 30-year-old man of Senonnori ward.
Orateng told Okavango Voice the man was with his family and showed no signs of being upset when he retired to bed.
“The deceased parted with his family around 10pm and went to sleep in his room. He was later found hanging from the roof. The deceased was taken to Letsholathebe Memorial hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival,” disclosed the police boss.
Orateng indicated the deceased did not leave any messages and his family are clueless as to why he cut his life short.
News
Trio arrested for killing a giraffe
Three Gweta men landed in hot soup recently after they were were found in possession of giraffe meat after they allegedly killed the animal at Gutu Ranches.
The suspects aged 25, 35 and 42 respectively were arrested at Maotomabe cattle post near Tshokatshaa village after a tip off.
Gweta Station Commander, Godfrey Mafa confirmed the report to The Voice. “It is true we are investigating a case of three men found with the government trophy suspected to be a giraffe. We think it is a giraffe because of the head, skin and hooves that we found at the scene.
“After the arrest, the trio led the police officers to Gutu Ranches where they said they killed the animal. They even confessed to have made some biltong out of the meat,” revealed the police boss.
Mafa added that the three were released pending investigations as they are awaiting results from the laboratories to confirm whether it is really giraffe meat and that is when they will be arraigned before court.
The Station Commander noted that since the national lockdown they have recorded two such cases in his policing area and that such incidents are common during the winter period.
News
Risk of flooding in Okavango reduced
The risk of flooding in villages along the Okavango Delta appears to have eased, according to the sub district’s Deputy District Commissioner, Thabang Waloka.
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week, Waloka revealed water levels in Mohembo have steadily declined recent weeks.
“There are just a few households that we may be forced to move but generally the water levels have gone down. Since April the water at Mohembo started going down, an indication that we may just have sufficient floods for our livelihood,” he declared happily.
Waloka further noted that whilst water has moved close to people’s homes in Etsha 13, they do not expect any properties to be affected.
“We have only encouraged home owners to be on alert and be ready to be moved if at all the water creeps in. But we doubt that could be the case,” he said, adding this year’s water levels should be sufficient to improve the livelihoods of these communities without causing excessive damage.
“The same water that sometimes leads to unwanted floods is a source of livelihood in communities in this area; they do fishing, farming and tourism activities,” highlighted the Deputy District Commissioner.
Following high volumes of water from Angola highlands that entered Mohembo from early January, the floods were expected to surpass those recorded ten years ago. It was feared flooding would force many in the Delta to evacuate their homesteads and move to higher ground.
However, Waloka pointed out that the infrastructure put in place during the 2010 floods has helped considerably in improving the water flow.
“During the 2010 floods, the government built bridges and culverts and I believe that has helped in controlling the flow away from people.”
