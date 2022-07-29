Connect with us

TRAGIC CRASH: Dyna involved in the accident

News

16 die in tragic road accident

By

Published

• 16 people die along A3road (Mafungo – Hubona road)

• Both Combi drivers died on the spot

• Dyna driver still fighting for his life

Police in Francistown have confirmed the deaths of 16 people who perished in a tragic road accident along the Hubona/Mafungo A3 road last night.

14 passengers are said to have died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital this morning.

In an interview with The Voice this afternoon, Tatitown Police Assistant Superintendent Modise Kgatlhang said his officers received a report of the accident around 1925hrs on Thursday.

In a pile-up that left bodies scattered on the road side, Kgatlhang said they suspect a Francistown bound Dyna mini-truck, possibly strayed on to wrong lane and collided head-on with a combi.

“We suspect another combi which was right behind, rammed into the pile-up,” he said.

BURNT: Maitengwe combi

The two passenger mini buses were on their way to Maitengwe and Sowa Town respectively.

According to Kgatlhang, there were 31 people altogether and 14 were certified dead upon arrival at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital while two died this morning.

“Both Combi drivers died while the Dyna driver and other passengers are still hospitalised,” Kgatlhang said.

