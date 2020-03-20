Entertainment
1st annual red carpet
Believe Again Foundation will on April 25th host the first of many Red Carpet events at Cresta Thapama Hotel.
The Women Empowerment Dinner will be graced by motivational speakers P.K Chiseni (Founder of Precious Things), Janine Naicker (Entrepreneur), Dr Mompati (Founder Riverside Hospital) and Wandipa Nyeku (Attorney and Founder of Nyeku Legal Practices).
Women are urged to dress to impress and join other women from 5pm till 10pm.
A ticket is P250.
Entertainment
A royal hunt
Five months since Mababe Zokotsama Community Development Trust secretly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a local safari company, African Field Sports (AFS), the small community of Mababe remains divided.
As reported in The Voice last week, the Trust had been given a licence to hunt 20 elephants, with the MoU – which was actually signed before the trust received their elephant quota – agreeing for the hunting rights to go exclusively to AFS.
At the centre of the conflict is the Trust’s board, Village Development Committee and the village tribal leader, Kgosi Kgosikemontle Kebuelemang.
A task force appointed by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane released its findings last week, attributing much of the division to Kebuelemang.
In this interview, the under fire royal hits back and gives his side of the story to FRANCINAH BAAITSE-MMANA.
Thank you for your time Kgosi.
Q. Kindly clear the dust surrounding the allegations levelled against you by the task force. Apparently you have been blamed for causing division within the village and are refusing to cooperate with the Trust.
This is not true.
If it was so, I would not have previously written a letter to the board encouraging them to work well with dikgosi, Member of Parliament, the councillor and Village Development Committee.
The board has never invited us to their meetings despite the Kgosi being an ex officio member of the board.
Q. Is it true that you have been influencing the board to take wrong decisions?
It would have been nice if these accusations were backed by examples.
If one makes such allegations, then there has to be proof.
Even the task force failed to put such evidence in the report.
This is because the task force was used as a clever tool by perpetrators to launder the shady deal and under the table agreement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with African Field Sports.
The task force was used to clean the maladministration and give it some sort of legitimacy.
The bottom line of the report was to give me a bad name, intimidate and silence me.
Q. What makes you think so?
If you look at the report, it was so biased and aimed at trying to silence me.
That is why even the Ministry rejected the task force’s recommendations for the DCEC to come and investigate me.
It was because they realised that once DCEC comes in, skeletons will come tumbling out of the closet, especially from the Ministry.
DCEC officers are not amateurs – they are expert investigators; they will sniff for proof and a lot of rot will be exposed!
As for me, I welcome DCEC to dig into this matter.
The task force said you are fronting for other companies.
Q. Is this the reason you were vocal against the selling of hunting licence to African Field Sport?
No I am not fronting for anyone.
I have always said to anyone who cares to listen that my wish is to see the agreement and wishes of the community honoured.
The community have agreed that adverts should be placed in local media for expression of interest in regards to auctioning the trophy hunting.
This was to open it to all other companies that may have interest in this.
That way there will be competition and the licence will go to the highest bidder.
Money obtained from concessioners benefit the community, not individuals.
I was against maladministration, against an agreement signed under the table.
Auctions are done publicly and the issues of fronting cannot win in this matter!
The board further claimed they had to cover your debts, like the P21, 000 Dollar Lodge bill?
The Trust has no business entertaining my personal life.
That debt was incurred on my private capacity and through a company which has nothing to do with the Trust.
I don’t even know how this matter is of concern to the Trust.
I never asked them to pay and they never settled the bill.
This is just a witch hunt!
Q. The task force has not dismissed the MOU. Do you have any power to stop the hunting deal?
No I have none.
But this goes to show that the rot is not only in the Trust.
There are some senior government officials who were part and parcel of this capture of our Trust.
They are using it for their personal benefit!
Q. If you had control of the situation, what would you do?
I’d rectify it and follow the Minister’s recommendation that the hunting quota should be auctioned.
I would allow for the decision of the community to prevail not that of the task force, which is biased and against community interest.
Vision 2036 speaks of a Botswana that has zero tolerance for corruption.
his same 2036 vision speaks of a visible, functional and empowered arms of government because from Vision 2016 we have learnt that for 2036 to be realised, it has to recognise everybody.
All I am saying is that we will do everything in our power to ensure that Mababe does not draw back the rest of Botswana by tolerating corruption.
Interesting!
I am serious.
The very reason why Basarwa do not own land in this country is because they are an easy target.
They are pushovers, they give up too easily!
Some officials know that Basarwa generally will give up their land and relocate once they are ordered to do so, so a precedent was set in history.
They use divide and rule tactics on us.
The same way they did with land, they are doing with the animals.
It is simply politics of stomachs, greed.
I personally will never divide my people because it will not be easy to lead them when they are divided.
I need a united community that can sit down together and plan for village developments that will benefit us all.
Q. Moving away from trophy hunting and Trust matters, generally how are relations between you and the Mababe community, do they give you due respect?
Generally people of Mababe afford me the respect and recognise me as their tribal leader.
Of course there will always be those impossible elements who want to derail others.
When you stand against evil and always support the truth, like me in this case, you get hated most.
Q. Then why are there complaints about you not fully executing your tribal authority duties?
Like I have said before, those are witch hunt stories.
It is not true that I am not doing my job.
One thing that must be understood is that there is no tribal administration support staff in Mababe.
I do not have a court clerk or a court bailiff.
Whenever there are cases I request the assistance of a court clerk from Sankoyo or Khwai.
And again we do not get many cases in Mababe, hence most of the time I have to come to Maun to assist with arbitration matters.
Even as we speak, there is no pending case in Mababe, unless one was recorded this morning.
Q. I have been informed that you are quite the ladies man. Is it true members of the opposite sex are throwing themselves at you?
Look here, I am not married.
The people who told you those rumours must understand that as human beings we are different.
We have different priorities, programmes and interests, even our hopes and expectations differ from one person to another.
However, once I commit myself to marriage, it will be evident.
I respect the marriage institution.
But for now I am not married.
There are many married people who do not respect their marriage; I am not that kind of person.
Q. But have you found a partner who is potentially your future bride?
Yes I have found the one and I cannot be moved.
I am single but not searching.
When the time for us to tie the knot arrives, I will make it known to the public.
At this very moment I have not yet decided to go down on my knees, but I am thinking about it.
Q. Do you have children? Has the heir to the throne been born yet?
Yes I have children.
I have eight, five biological and three adopted.
Yes the heir has been born and it is no secret.
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are you up to this weekend?
I like farming and most likely I will at the farm.
It has been a while.
The community issues have been keeping me very busy!
Entertainment
YAMAs postponed indefinitely
Even without Corona Virus the awards were doomed- source > ‘We made a loss of P1.5million last year’- Raditladi
The youthful radio station, Yarona FM has announced an indefinite postponement of their highly rated annual music awards dubbed Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs).
Voice Entertainment can however exclusively reveal that it is not just the deadly Novel Corona Virus outbreak that has led to the postponement of the glamorous awards.
The 6th YAMAs were doomed from the start, it seems.
Information from a highly placed source has indicated that the radio station board was not in support of the loss making awards.
“You may have realized that the announcement of the dates was made pretty later than usual this year because there was a lot of running back and forth behind closed doors,” said a source.
The source further said, “There is a lot of sabotage that is going on behind closed doors. There are people within the board and management who did not want the event to happen. Others are not happy with the ongoing retrenchment exercise at Yarona FM and that is why they wanted to sabotage this particular event and damage the brand’s name.”
Meanwhile Yarona FM’s founding Director, Percy Raditladi has confirmed that there was infighting within the board concerning the awards at the beginning.
“The debate was there around the awards before the launch but we managed to sort out our challenges and secure sponsors. As you know however with the ongoing global concern of the Covid 19 Virus we have decided to put the ceremony on halt for now.”
However over the years the Yarona FM awards have proved to be unprofitable milking the “Live the music” station, millions of pula in the process.
” Last year alone they lost P1.5 million, an addition to P1 million loss they made in the previous years.” Raditladi has revealed.
Commenting on allegations that they owe their host from last year as well as other service providers, Raditladi said, “That is not true. We decided to change venue because the previous hosts had quadrupled their charge from P 200 000.00 to now P 800 000.00. But of course we needed a bigger venue. All the other service providers have been paid directly by our sponsors. Even this year most of the service providers have already been paid either fully or partly,” Raditladi, stated
Voice Entertainment has been reliably informed that the YAMAS have been postponed to a date after winter.
The event’s budget event is currently pegged at P3 million but it is likely to go up after the sudden postponement.
Entertainment
Molosi’s play opens in Canada to international critical Acclaim
Donald Molosi’s award-winning off-Broadway play opened in Canada this week to critical international acclaim.
The play dubbed Motswana: Africa, Dream Again, is also expected to headline the World Play 2020 series.
It was also selected for the Canadian film festival by an academy of theatre and writing experts.
In the play Molosi tells the story of a young nation that is still struggling with accommodating its own ethnic and tribal diversity.
“For the first time in my plays I am engaging with Botswana of today where tribalism is on the rise and a culture of corruption appears to be custom. Are we in a post-Botho time? I speak directly to the average Motswana and I ask for national reflection,” Molosi shared.
The play was first performed off-Broadway in New York City in 2011 and Botswana in 2017.
In 2017 it was published by The Mantle Books in New York City and the same year it began to be taught in several American universities.
“The time has come to look at the past fifty years of this Republic through sober eyes free of myth. That is the only way we can do better. Otherwise we will continue to be that country that harbors dreams for a knowledge-based economy while we have zero appreciable critical knowledge of ourselves. That is the essence of decolonization,” Molosi said.
No more fun
Ministers and fake Facebook accounts
Sex Pest MP
1st annual red carpet
Help to fight Corona
Boteti together charity show
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
Hamptons Jazz Fest to maintain line-Up!
Molosi’s play opens in Canada to international critical Acclaim
YAMAs postponed indefinitely
A royal hunt
BERA Powers on
An unequal society
Access to clean water declines in rural areas
Daring to be different
The brainy boss
People over profit!
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Pools of death
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
Khama’ s crash landing revealed
Goshwe residents reject paved road
UDC calls for P1 billion cut from air assets budget
Pastor accused of raping step-daughter
In search of the suspect
“I’ll kill you young woman”
Masisi’s vision is my vision too
Crack down on manual workers union
A ranger’s cry
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
Promise not to hang him
Trio overpowers gun-wielding Sbrana escapee
Botswana on high alert as SA COVID-19 cases rise
Whipped
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
Highlanders penalise Broadhurst
Butale’s position under threat
Coronavirus threatens tourism industry
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Pastor accused of raping step-daughter
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Sex Pest MP
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Ministers and fake Facebook accounts
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
No more fun
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Help to fight Corona