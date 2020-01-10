Fashion
2020 fashion shopping tricks
Five SECRETS I use for a shopping STYLE bargain!
New season, means new style and we are happy at The Voice On Fashion to usher in 2020 with one repurposefulresolution and that is of being stylish yet spending savvy!
The festive season has come and passed, andit was a time of high buying!
In this month of financial recovery, I thought I share shopping tips I use that have come in handy throughout my fashion shopping to save you your last money.
You have to upcycle, and promote mindful purchasing while still delivering the shot of novelty!
You don’t have to buy everything at a hefty price.High price doesn’t always mean high style and vice versa.
Consider this your frugal savingtips or your ultimate affordable arsenal for this season and season ahead.
Here are the tips that I that could come handy for you when you are making this season’s trendy must haves.
GO SHOPPING ON A FULL STOMACH: It keeps you focused and you tend to not over spend any money on food or keeping up with the shopping energy.
SAVE MONEY by Mixing high end with low endor cheaper off the rack sales items.It’s perfectly okay to mix expensive items (such as jeans, bags) with cheaper pieces (such as vests, shirts) to achieve a timeless wardrobe. I always go for the “sale or discount rack”. It’s in these sale racks that you can find pieces that could make a stylishbut high quality wardrobe, thus saving you a lot of money!
DON’T BE A TREND FOLLOWER: Although it’s okay to keep with the times, but its best to invest in statement/investments pieces that are versatile and make most of your wardrobe. Investments pieces are the basics that any wardrobe shouldn’t be short of – White shirt, vests, Jeans, wrap dress, chinos, simple jewerly, a blazer, navy suit, a black bag, a watch and dressier shoes! This goes for both men and women. Avoid trendy fashion as you can get lured into buying different colours or design of the same piece/aesthetic.
DO NOT SHOP ARTIFICIAL FABRICS: It is during this time that there a discounts on fashion in preparation of the new season!However, cheap fabricsmakes you look artificial and not well put together. For example, Silk is a better fabric thancheap artificial chiffon. Buying better and spending once offis a great buying decision than buying many items for less that would tear or get torn in a few weeks! That only means more buying!
ANSWER QUESTION WHY OVER WHAT: Satifying a need is efficient and effective than satisfying a want. The reason for buying something because you need it in your capsule, for example needing socks should always prevail over you wanting happy socks while your wardrobe need of day to day socks. Satisfy the need before the wants.
TIME YOUR PURCHASES: Buying off-season clothing will always cost you less. For example; I always buy winter clothes in summer/spring because they cost less then! If I see a great leather jacket or a great pair of boots – I’d buy ahead of season because buying them now costs less.
BUY SECOND HAND / VINTAGE: Over the years I have enjoyed thrift buying because of the timelessness, intricacy of the pieces as well as the low prices but high quality, once off pieces!
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK
The Voice on fashion stunner
Fashion for the truly stylish has become even more experimental and exciting!
Opening my best dressed list of the year 2020 with a distinct, striking look, which has that “je ne sais quoi” and unshakable individualistic identity is Katlego Ntirang alias Dato Seiko,who stunned at AFROPUNK in a RORISANG LU show stopper of a master piece.
What an artistic and 10/10 with a flare look!
Fashion
Best dressed of the week
South-African seasoned business woman and philanthropist,BasetsanaKumalo donned an exquisite gown by Lesedi Matlapeng of (Kef seddy Design Pty), that sculpted her figure, impeccably.
She couldn’t contain her excitement on the gorgeousness and the craftsmanship of the gown.
I give her a 10/10 for this champagne colour that dazzled and complemented her skinso well, and for supporting our seasoned designers like Lesedi Matlapeng! Great work Lesedi!
Photography | Peter Yuri
Fashion
What to wear in December!
In with style and out with trends!
With only 14 days left to Christmas, it’s official the holiday season is upon us and this means that we are setting in for a new decade of more style, fashion and travel.
No other month allows you to dabble in the full spectrum of dress codes like December does.
When the days nearer the 31st, we need to know what we are leaving out with the year, and what we are taking onto the next year.
Clothes are more than just making a statement or an impression but clothes give you focus and progression in line with your goals and resolutions.
For example, if you are keen on being addressed like a leader or “boss lady”, you may opt for more structured clothes like blazers, shirts and pencil skirts, or suits.
This does not only give you a look but it gives you the feeling that you can conquer it all, while at it.
Here is an idea what you should keep and take onto the next decade.
Write to me at tsholofelodikobe9@gmail.com, which items or pieces ofclothing are you leaving behind 2019 and which are you taking with onto your next endeavor?
Fashion
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
Hello December! If you’re going to dress up at any time of year, the Christmas parties are here to show your prowess!
This is the season of be merry and joyous!
There surely will be massive parties all around, and what better way than having ammunition to know how to dress for a themed party?
First of all, you need to search for the season’s fashion trends and classics according to your taste. Make sure everyone receives the fashion memo and make it a strick theme because there is the fun in being out of your fashion comfort zone!
Add a sizzling décor in hues of the chosen theme colour and design to complement the setting.
This goes out for any event or special occasion.
For example, the pantone colour of 2019 is coral and its shades and hues – the blush, dusty pink, light pinks and white.
These colors are easy to wear and mix and they also gives off a luxury feel.
Adhere to a theme and keep things tonal or keep things monochrome.
The finishing touch? Add pizzazz to your outfit with your show stopping accessories like your bag or shoes.
Give your head a little thought on the hairstyle depending on the theme.
Take a styled themed cue from the gorgeousJamelahMaranke who did a glittery 30th with a dusty pink and white as the party theme colours.
Which colour and design are you going for this time around?
Credits
Photography| KC TrillahHd
Make up | Make Up by Gorge
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK; THE VOICE ON FASHION STUNNER
Giving a reminiscent classic sixties fashion with the lacey gloves and the sweet heart neckline is Tuelo of fashion brand, Changu.
Donned in a Changu piece, this is a timeless look that gives off nostalgic romance yet modern.
I give her a 10/10 for such a stunning choice of accessories, colour of her gown and a hairstyle that is on trend today but impeccably finishes the vintage look!
Photography | Kevin Jinx
Credits
Photography| KC TrillahHd
Make up | Make Up by Gorge
Send me your thoughts at tsholofelodikobe9@gmail.com!
Ads
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Double murder suspect denied bail
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Festive fun
2020 fashion shopping tricks
An inside job?
Was it payback?
Popa keeper’s women woes
Monarch new year bash
Meet & greet cocktail Party
An impressive Skycosite BW
Mckenzie makes a move
Utilise local talent
Shamele drops double story
The King of Kwasa
Building a service empire
Financial transaction tax: another way to broaden revenue
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Public cautioned against mob justice
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Popa keeper’s women woes
Double identity suspect denied bail
Double murder suspect denied bail
An inside job?
Meet & greet cocktail Party
Was it payback?
Mckenzie makes a move
Shamele drops double story
Monarch new year bash
Utilise local talent
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
An impressive Skycosite BW
The King of Kwasa
Financial transaction tax: another way to broaden revenue
Building a service empire
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Politics3 weeks ago
Boko explains absence from public
-
News3 weeks ago
Daughter -in- law from hell
-
News3 weeks ago
Molebatsi calls for internal roads
-
News3 weeks ago
Murder accused mum weeps for her kids
-
News3 weeks ago
Children say I am a witch, husband says I am a b*#@h
-
News3 weeks ago
No water, no tea!
-
News3 weeks ago
Moroka’s murky misery
-
News3 weeks ago
Govt’s Nkange debt