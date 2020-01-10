2020 fashion shopping tricks

Five SECRETS I use for a shopping STYLE bargain!

New season, means new style and we are happy at The Voice On Fashion to usher in 2020 with one repurposefulresolution and that is of being stylish yet spending savvy!

The festive season has come and passed, andit was a time of high buying!

In this month of financial recovery, I thought I share shopping tips I use that have come in handy throughout my fashion shopping to save you your last money.

You have to upcycle, and promote mindful purchasing while still delivering the shot of novelty!

You don’t have to buy everything at a hefty price.High price doesn’t always mean high style and vice versa.

Consider this your frugal savingtips or your ultimate affordable arsenal for this season and season ahead.

Here are the tips that I that could come handy for you when you are making this season’s trendy must haves.

GO SHOPPING ON A FULL STOMACH: It keeps you focused and you tend to not over spend any money on food or keeping up with the shopping energy.

SAVE MONEY by Mixing high end with low endor cheaper off the rack sales items.It’s perfectly okay to mix expensive items (such as jeans, bags) with cheaper pieces (such as vests, shirts) to achieve a timeless wardrobe. I always go for the “sale or discount rack”. It’s in these sale racks that you can find pieces that could make a stylishbut high quality wardrobe, thus saving you a lot of money!

DON’T BE A TREND FOLLOWER: Although it’s okay to keep with the times, but its best to invest in statement/investments pieces that are versatile and make most of your wardrobe. Investments pieces are the basics that any wardrobe shouldn’t be short of – White shirt, vests, Jeans, wrap dress, chinos, simple jewerly, a blazer, navy suit, a black bag, a watch and dressier shoes! This goes for both men and women. Avoid trendy fashion as you can get lured into buying different colours or design of the same piece/aesthetic.

DO NOT SHOP ARTIFICIAL FABRICS: It is during this time that there a discounts on fashion in preparation of the new season!However, cheap fabricsmakes you look artificial and not well put together. For example, Silk is a better fabric thancheap artificial chiffon. Buying better and spending once offis a great buying decision than buying many items for less that would tear or get torn in a few weeks! That only means more buying!

ANSWER QUESTION WHY OVER WHAT: Satifying a need is efficient and effective than satisfying a want. The reason for buying something because you need it in your capsule, for example needing socks should always prevail over you wanting happy socks while your wardrobe need of day to day socks. Satisfy the need before the wants.

TIME YOUR PURCHASES: Buying off-season clothing will always cost you less. For example; I always buy winter clothes in summer/spring because they cost less then! If I see a great leather jacket or a great pair of boots – I’d buy ahead of season because buying them now costs less.

BUY SECOND HAND / VINTAGE: Over the years I have enjoyed thrift buying because of the timelessness, intricacy of the pieces as well as the low prices but high quality, once off pieces!

BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK

The Voice on fashion stunner

Fashion for the truly stylish has become even more experimental and exciting!

Opening my best dressed list of the year 2020 with a distinct, striking look, which has that “je ne sais quoi” and unshakable individualistic identity is Katlego Ntirang alias Dato Seiko,who stunned at AFROPUNK in a RORISANG LU show stopper of a master piece.

What an artistic and 10/10 with a flare look!