The suspension of music festivals and closure of entertainment centres due to Covid-19 has turned many artists into destitutes.

For some, however, this is a time to work even harder.

Selebi Phikwe based producer-cum rapper Drak (Lemogang Bakane) has been putting in the hard yards.

From Scar’s ‘Songs for Adrian’, MMP Family, Phologolo and now, the new single ‘Ghumbafire’ featuring Zeus and Scar, the Phikwe native is a busy man.

Drak says he feels for young upcoming artists who find themselves in an industry that is not financially rewarding.

“It was already bad for Phikwe artists, even before Covid-19. Now it has gotten worse, but I can’t stop working,” he told Grooving in the Ghetto.

