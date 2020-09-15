With Covid-19 showing no signs of easing any time soon, traditional artist Bafana ba Setso has come up with a timely reminder to obey safety protocols concerning the pandemic.

“Sanitise and wash your hands, maintain social distance and always wear your facial masks,” urges the 32-year-old in his debut single ‘Batswana re ya kae’ (Batswana where are we going).

“The song is asking Batswana where they are going with the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit the globe. It encourages Batswana to take care of themselves regarding the disease and follow the procedures,” said the Mogorosi-based artist, who has cooked up an absolute sizzler for his first ever release.

RATING: 8/10