The Voice treated a lucky couple to two nights of luxury at Pomegranite Golf Resort and Spa in Francistown over the weekend.

Ofentse Tawana and his wife Maipelo were worthy winners of the ‘Win a Honeymoon’ competition, which ran in the paper’s popular Let’s Get Personal (LGP) section from March until July.

THE POWER OF LOVE: The lucky couple with LGP’s Francois

The rules of the competition were simple. Voice readers were asked to state why as a couple they deserved a weekend getaway at one of Ghetto’s pristine resorts.

Tawana, an employee of Gaborone City Council and his banker wife, emerged victorious with their moving tale of love and perseverance.

Speaking to The Voice, Tawana, who’s a loyal reader of the publication, revealed he entered the competition just a week before the first lockdown.

“I gave a true story. Last year, on 21st September, my wife suffered a stroke and it was one of the most challenging times for us as a couple. We struggled and were under so much stress. Miraculously she recovered around January and when I saw this advert on The Voice I said to myself why not try our luck. We definitely could do with a weekend away.”

TRUE LOVE: Ofentse and Maipelo

Tawana said he had totally forgotten about the entry when he received a call from The Voice notifying him that he had won the competition.

“I didn’t expect it, and at first I didn’t believe it. I thought it could be one of those scammers, but I did follow it up and found that it was a true story,” said a jovial Tawana.

“We thank The Voice for this, and really appreciate it. I’ve never won anything in my life!” he exclaimed as his wife nodded in agreement.

“When he told me I didn’t believe him. He explained about the competition and today we are here,” interjected Mrs Tawana.

“I love The Voice because they tell it as it is, they tell the real story. It’s the people’s paper that gathers news from all the four corners,” she added.

The strong couple were accommodated at the resort’s stylish Executive Suite. With a spacious balcony, an outdoor shower and a hammock, the room gives guests a bird’s eye view of the tee-off area as you gaze out onto the immaculate greens. The prize included meals across the weekend as well as a massage.

“Pomegranite is a very quiet and nice place on the outskirts of Francistown. It’s not noisy, it’s where someone can chill and enjoy themselves. I recommend this place to companies and my colleagues, more so that there’s a golf course and wild animals, such as peacocks and impalas,” said Tawana, before leading his wife on a romantic stroll to admire the scenic surroundings.