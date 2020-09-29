Francistown based Zion-Kwaito artist, Acuz (Kuda Manyenyegwa has collaborated with veteran Afro-Pop artist Astley Gops on his latest single “Baitshwarele” (Forgive them).

The 34-year old’s new hit was released on Wednesday to critical acclaim.

In 2010 the Siviya native dropped his debut album titled Telephone.

For the past 10 years, Acuz has been releasing singles and is planning to release an album late this year or early next year.

Baitshwarele was produced by Chase Dipapa at Bonfella.

Rating: 8.5 out of 10.