Sankwasa Alfred Mukamba who goes by stage name Alpho has released his second album titled Journey of Love.

The 10-track- Afrobeat album with hits such as Biko and Black Chick is probably one of the best Afrobeats produced locally.

Although he confirmed to Big Weekend that some people have mistaken him for a Nigerian, he is from Kasane and based in Gaborone.

He, however, looks up to African giants such as Burna Boy, Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, Wizkid and Kiss Daniel for inspiration.

The album was recorded at Joe Luda Music Production in Gabane.

RATINGS: 9/10