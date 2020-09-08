Tumelo Modise aka Tumza and The big bullets dancers have decided to up their game by recording a single.

The trio, Parara Mothowamodimo 28, Tshiamo Donald 21 and Kagiso Ramogau 30 has worked with Tumza for more than five years.

“Our single is called Re Gorogile (we have arrived), simply meaning people knew us with dancing now they have to know us singers. We are following in Tumza’s steps. He is the one who inspired us to record our single,” said Ramogau.

Re gorogile was recorded on Sunday and will be released on Friday.

Patrick Manngaza and Alfredo Moss recorded it at PPM studio in Gaborone.