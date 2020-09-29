Man accused of rape a month after being bailed for gang rape

Less than a month after being granted bail in a gang-rape case, a Letlhakane man is back behind bars accused of raping his ex-girlfriend.

29-year-old Meshack Kenosi was arrested on Saturday night after police in the mining town received a report from his former lover claiming he had just raped her.

The Mopipi native was one of nine men to make The Voice’s front page on 14 August, ‘Gang Rapes Rock Lethlakane’, involving two separate incidents that occurred in the mining town within the space of three days.

Along with three others, Kenosi allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman on the night of 1 August following a drinking spree with the complainant.

The quartet were arrested and detained, eventually receiving bail on 20 August.

It seems Kenosi was not able to keep out of trouble for long.

Confirming the latest allegations against the suspected serial rapist, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu said, “It was reported that the victim broke up with the suspect during the week.

“However, it seems like the suspect did not take it well. He then visited the ex-girlfriend at her place and raped her. The complainant waited for her new boyfriend to get home before reporting.”

Maphephu added Kenosi was apprehended at around 9 pm, two hours after police received the report.

Currently, in police custody, he is due in court this Thursday (24 September).

Meanwhile, the top cop revealed his officers are investigating another rape that took place in Lethlhakane on Saturday evening.

“A 27-year-old woman was raped by a stranger whilst walking home from a shebeen at night. We are yet to make any arrests in connection with this incident,” disclosed the police boss.

Urging people to be cautious about where and how they drink, Maphephu told The Voice that alcohol was to blame for five car accidents that occurred in Lethlakane last week.

“In total, we registered eight cases of road accidents last week. Five are for drinking and driving, one fatal accident and the other two were minor accidents.”