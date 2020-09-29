Sports
BCA’S dramatic AGM
President and PRO gives a conflicting analysis
Botswana Cycling Association (BCA)’s President, Mmetla Masire, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Game Mompe have given conflicting views on the just ended virtual Annual General Meeting.
While Masire gave the AGM a thumbs up, Mompe told Voice Sport that the meeting did not proceed as planned as some members rejected the Treasurer’s report, arguing that it was only availed to them a day before the AGM in violation of the constitution.
According to the BCA Constitution under General Provisions on Annual General Meetings; the Secretary-General shall procure at least 20 days prior to the date of any AGM, copies of the notice of the meeting setting forth the date, time, and place of the meeting are sent to members at their registered address or by email.
Furthermore, within 10 days thereafter, i.e. circulation of the notice, the Secretary-General shall circulate the following documents; the executive Committee Report for that financial year, the audited financial statements for the financial year, and the proposed operating budget for the ensuing financial year.
Mompe lamented that the AGM was not as successful as they would have hoped.
“The AGM was not as smooth as we had expected because we received reports on Friday while the meeting was scheduled for Saturday, giving executive members little to no time to analyse them and add their input,” she said.
“We, however, have been given four weeks to look at these reports and add our inputs so that they can be ready for the next meeting,” said the BCA mouthpiece.
However, when contacted for comment, BCA President, Masire said they held a productive virtual AGM as most clubs, affiliates and executive members were in attendance.
“As usual we looked at the previous AGM minutes and matched them with what we agreed upon and mapped a way forth, ” he said.
Masire further said that the executive and the Treasurer’s reports were presented and read but issues arose with regard to the Treasurer’s report.
“All the reports were presented and read but treasurers report became a stumbling block as some of the executive members felt sidelined on some of the issues which I believe was caused by the impacts of Covid-19,” Masire said.
The president, further said there were questions asked about some of the equipment owned by the association such as bicycles and cones which are yet to be used.
“All the executive members who raised queries were given four weeks to iron out those issues and meet again,” Masire told Voice Sports.
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Most wanted
The big bounce back
BCA’S dramatic AGM
Wrestlemania online
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Moathodi’s case postponed
School of chaos
Elephants kill two people Maun
Operation ‘save rivers’ in the offing
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
A crumbling opposition
My top 5 with Ndaba Nkomo
Sasa are you for real?
Calling out MISA
Masisi fed-up?
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Acuz, Asrley Gops Collabo
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Facebook fraudster jailed
Masisi fed-up?
Most wanted
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Sasa are you for real?
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Calling out MISA
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
Land servicing strategy under review
MP Tshere’s wife in court for P1450 debt
Celeb edition with Licky
Banged up again!
Comedy duo team up
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Facebook fraudster jailed
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Masisi fed-up?
-
News2 days ago
Most wanted
-
News3 days ago
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Sasa are you for real?
-
News3 days ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
News3 days ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News2 days ago
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi