Shaya has observed with concern, Bishop Marumo’s behaviour on social media.

Ooh to those who don’t know who Bishop is, he is the brand behind the Guerrilla Puff clothing label, a hip-hop artist of repute who is a founding member of the Off Army Crew and a graphic designer.

Three years back, Bishop went rampant and insulted all those who used to be in his circle and Shaya thought it was one those days or depression but this week he did it again by insulting PP wa Pimp over a deal known only to them.

Come on Bishop, whatever you are taking, you must stop; it is not good for you at all.

I hope you catch my drift!