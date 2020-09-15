Business
BOD goes exploring for funds
Publicly-listed Botswana Diamonds (BOD) has told shareholders it seeks to raise over P45 million to fund its exploration activities.
This week the company announced its intention to generate GBP £300, 000 (over P45 million) through the issuance of 50 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6 Pounds (P6.91) per share.
BOD says the funds raised will be used to finance ongoing exploration activities during the current year in both Botswana and South Africa. The cash will also provide additional working capital for the company.
In Botswana, the funds will be used to commercialize the KX36 project following the acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds from Petra Diamonds completed on 18 July.
This will include finalizing a work program to upgrade the grades and diamond value of the kimberlite pipe as well as investigating innovative mining options.
BOD Executive Chairman, John Teeling says this is an extremely ‘active and exciting time’ for the company.
“We are drilling the very promising M8 kimberlite at Marsfontein and further drilling is likely on targets identified on the adjacent Thorny River ground. We have a number of active projects,” said Teeling.
Teeling believes the recently acquired KX36 diamond resource in the Kalahari offers great potential.
“While awaiting final approvals from the Botswana authorities some of the funds raised will be used to detail the works we will do to refine grade, size distribution and value per carat,” emphasised Teeling, who has over 40 years experience in the resources industry.
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
Reaching for the sky
BOD goes exploring for funds
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
Stuck stock
In need of a boost
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Rapist locked up for six years
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Indian man hangs himself
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Indian man hangs himself
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Rapist locked up for six years
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Khama’s fake wife
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Dark clouds gathering
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Going live with Mkhefana
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Express credit suspends Saleshando
-
Sports6 days ago
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News6 days ago
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
-
News3 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News3 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer