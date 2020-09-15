Publicly-listed Botswana Diamonds (BOD) has told shareholders it seeks to raise over P45 million to fund its exploration activities.

This week the company announced its intention to generate GBP £300, 000 (over P45 million) through the issuance of 50 million new ordinary shares at a placing price of 0.6 Pounds (P6.91) per share.

BOD says the funds raised will be used to finance ongoing exploration activities during the current year in both Botswana and South Africa. The cash will also provide additional working capital for the company.

In Botswana, the funds will be used to commercialize the KX36 project following the acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds from Petra Diamonds completed on 18 July.

This will include finalizing a work program to upgrade the grades and diamond value of the kimberlite pipe as well as investigating innovative mining options.

BOD Executive Chairman, John Teeling says this is an extremely ‘active and exciting time’ for the company.

“We are drilling the very promising M8 kimberlite at Marsfontein and further drilling is likely on targets identified on the adjacent Thorny River ground. We have a number of active projects,” said Teeling.

Teeling believes the recently acquired KX36 diamond resource in the Kalahari offers great potential.

“While awaiting final approvals from the Botswana authorities some of the funds raised will be used to detail the works we will do to refine grade, size distribution and value per carat,” emphasised Teeling, who has over 40 years experience in the resources industry.