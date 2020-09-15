As a way of raising awareness of Gender Based Violence, The Leading Age Events will host the first ever ‘Botswana Women in Music Awards’ in November.

Organised under the theme ‘Women Lives Matter’, winners from the 17 categories will be made Champions and Ambassadors of GBV.

According to Communications Officer, Tshepo Kgosidijo, there will be a voting line for people to select their preferred artists.

“We hope and pray that the numbers of people with Covid-19 does not increase but we do have the alternative of doing visual awards.”

Some of the categories include: Best Female Artist, Best Female DJ, Best Female in Poetry, Best Female in House Music and Best Female TV Presenter.