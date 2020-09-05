News
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a Gaborone businessman was robbed of cash amounting to P544 000.
The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Bank of Baroda at Gaborone West Industrial.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Naledi Police Station Commander- Superintendent Nelson Selabe, said the victim was walking into the bank when the two men snatched the bag with the said amount.
He said the man who owns cellphone shops was on his way to deposit the money.
“According to the victim’s statement the two men were covering their face with masks. It occurred just by the entrance of the bank. The suspects were driving a black Honda-Fit car. Normally in this kind of robberies registration numbers are fake. We suspect the culprits followed him from the shop to the bank. The investigations are ongoing and we appeal to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects,” said Selabe.
The Station Commander advised people to be always watchful and aware of their surroundings whenever they are parking in public areas.
He also advised business people to engage security companies to collect and deposit their cash at the banks.
Selabe said often they hold workshops with the business community to sensitise them on such kind of issues and that this year they couldn’t due to Covid-19 outbreak.
He said it is risky to carry such large amount of money as culprits can be violent and harm the victims to get what they want
