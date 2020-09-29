Shaya is concerned by the silence from MISA office regarding payments to last year’s winners.

Almost a year has elapsed since the 2019 event but the winners are yet to receive their dues.

According to Shaya’s sources, what is really worrying is that the corporate companies who sponsored the awards have long credited the money to MISA.

However, it seems the cash has not trickled down to the prize winners yet!

MISA be warned if the media boycott your events in the future please know that the problem lies with you and not anyone else!

Just pay the winners.