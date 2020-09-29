On Saturday, Fashion Designer Catherine Batshabeng will be amongst the Top 20 Mrs Botswana contestants vying for a place in the Top 12.

The 37-year-old mother of two who has been married for 12 years is not new to beauty pageants.

In 2005 she was crowned Mis BDF.

The co-founder of Kattabe Fashion Label has also been a constant feature in the President’s Day Arts Awards, named Best Designer in the 2017 competitions.

Amongst her most memorable achievements is showcasing at Ghana Fashion Week in 2017 and doing choreography for Miss RADP in 2010 and 2015.

“My intention is to inspire either married women to know that being married should not be the end of one’s career or passion,” she said.

Batshabeng should she be crowned Mrs Botswana, she’d use her crown to sensitize people about the scourge of Gender-Based Violence.

“My intention is to set up an organisation that will openly discuss this disturbing issue. The organisation will not exclude men as I see them as part of the solution,” she said.