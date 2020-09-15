Johnson Gotsilewame has established himself as a popular part of Rb2’s drive time show.

Better known as Kokwana, the 35-year-old is a sought after Artist Manager and has worked with the likes of Vee, Franco, Amantle Brown, Slizer and Culture Spears to name but a few.

Away from music, Kokwane is a budding entrepreneur and recently started a shoe business.

You have been a feature of the music industry for quite some time now!

Q. What would you say is your most memorable moment?

I would say there are two major campaigns that I worked on that I will forever cherish because they helped me grow as a businessman and a person.

Firstly, it would have to be when I was working with Vee for the Safe Male Circumcision national tour.

I developed a passion for Events Management, MC as well as Artist Management.

I had to wear a lot of hats!

I think the second would be travelling to Zimbabwe with Slizer.

Slizer is a big artist in Zim and so we were treated like royalty right from the moment we set foot in that country.

Q. Speaking of Vee and Slizer, you have managed some of the country’s biggest artists. What are the challenges that come with managing big names?

More than anything it affects your social life.

It means you are always busy managing someone else’s affairs.

You have very little time for yourself.

I think that is the most challenging thing, the odd hours, and you basically live for someone else.

Not that I am complaining, don’t get me wrong!

Q. What has been keeping you busy during a lockdown?

During the first lockdown, I went to my other home village, Tsonyane.

I spent some alone time there then came back to the city to start my new shoe business.

I have a new baby boy so I have to work doubly as hard now.

Q. Tell us about the name MC Kokwana – how did it come about?

It came in two ways. First, when I was working at the Youth Health Organisation (YOHO) based at Hukuntsi, I used to listen to the Rb2 morning show that was presented by Thabiso Nasha.

He used to scream in the morning, saying, ‘Tsoga Kokwana’ and I would also scream the same and my housemate started to call me Kokwana.

Also, my older brother’s nickname is Nandos (Koko) – being the young brother then they called me Kokwana.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

Sesame Mosweu.

Q. If you were President, what is the first thing you would change?

Invest more in food production.

Gone are the days where we should be importing other foodstuffs when we could easily do that locally and empower the locals.

Q. What advice would you give to local artists to help them get through these tough times?

It’s difficult and challenging for me to give advice as I am part of those that need solutions and advice as well because currently, we don’t have anything, literally!

We are trying to make ends meet but because of the restrictions, nothing seems to be coming forth.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am not a people’s person

2. I cook very well. I mean really well

3. I don’t know how to swim. I don’t even want to learn

4. I can’t sing to save my life

5. I knew how to ride horses from a very young age