Award-winning producer and Artist Manager, Theo Lloyd aka Suffocate is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

He has worked with artists such as Vee and Jah Prayzah, Khoisan, MMP Family, Slizer, Mapetla, Ntando and Ishmael from South Africa among others.

Q. How did you land in the music industry?

I believe it was my calling but the first person to mentor me was Tebogo Ipotseng, who also used to work closely with Mapetla, P Mag and Skazzo back then.

From there everything else was just hours of dedication, sacrifice, prayer and God’s guidance.

I am a very spiritual and God-fearing individual.

Q. With Covid-19 having forced the closure of the entertainment industry, how have you been surviving?

COVID came at a time when everyone was unprepared.

It’s a rough road to walk on but we just keep on walking and praying for a better day.

Hopefully, soon things will go back to normal.

Q. What lesson did you learn from Covid-19?

It has taught me that having multiple income streams is very important.

Q. What’s your favourite hang out spot and why?

My home, it’s a place where I find peace of mind, introspect and recollect myself.

Q. What is your favourite song of all the time?

Honestly, I do not have a favourite song, I hardly even listen to music unless I am creating music, and I don’t even listen to my work after release but a song that does it for me is a song on Khoisan’s debut album titled ‘Mpuledise’.

That song is everything to me because it talks about the people we have lost in our lives, it gives you hope and makes you realise how precious life is.

Q. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

I used to own a setinkane and a guitar, which I learnt to play all by myself.

It’s only sad that most of the people I shared my childhood memories with have passed on.

Q. Have you ever arrived so late for a show that your artist missed a slot?

Yes on our way to Francistown we had a situation where we had a tyre burst between Dibete and Gaborone but luckily we informed the promoter on time and we have moved three slots back.

Q. When was the last time you lied?

A week ago when I told a drummer who is under my mentorship that his drum pattern for a certain song was nice because I didn’t want to hurt his feelings because he was going through a difficult time.

Q. What’s the best advice you have ever received?

It was from my grandmother when I was in Standard 5.

She told me, “To err is human but to forgive is divine”

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I produce, manage, do PR, direct, script music videos and road manage my artists

2. I pray before I do anything literally. Even before I comment on anything

3. I am from Werda

4. I am a very blunt person

5. I don’t drink alcohol or smoke, which is something people ask me frequently