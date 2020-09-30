News
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi says the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired people to realise their innovation capacities and abilities as demonstrated by the development of equipment and the provision of services related to COVID-19.
When delivering the 54th Independence Day message this morning, President Masisi appreciated the innovation and creativity, noting that the equipment and services have gone a long way in assisting government in its efforts to contain the pandemic.
The president urged people to use the opportunity presented by COVID-19 to explore other avenues to diversify the economy. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore, the need to move with speed as a country to ensure that our National Development Agenda is fully implemented for the benefit of our citizens.”
He noted that while COVID-19 has presented challenges that the global community could not have planned for, people have to be optimistic about the future.
“I am fully aware that the stringent, yet necessary measures that are being implemented by government to contain the spread of COVID-19 have had unintended consequences on the entire country. Indeed, businesses have been brought to their knees and consequently many people are likely to lose their jobs. I also observe that the impact of COVID-19 is even more excruciating for the already less privileged members of our society. The small businesses in our neighborhoods which have over the years sustained the livelihoods of those in the informal sector are suffering due to depressed business environment,” he said.
Meanwhile, Masisi said that traditionally this day is characterized by pomp and ceremony with many visiting their friends and families to celebrate the National Day with joy, pride and a sense of patriotism but this year its marked in a more sombre mood.
“It is indeed sad that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise rapidly in Botswana,” he said and added that government will continue to work hard to protect the welfare of the citizens of the country.
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Most wanted
Sasa are you for real?
Calling out MISA
Masisi fed-up?
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Acuz, Asrley Gops Collabo
Lerofo in the house
Comedy duo team up
Celeb edition with Licky
Kast elated over arts council formation
Redefining entrepreneurship
Gabcon convicted of market dominance abuse
Land servicing strategy under review
Giving Maun an extra sparkle
F/town falls short in un development goal
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Facebook fraudster jailed
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
Dagga cases on the rise in Bobonong
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Facebook fraudster jailed
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Masisi fed-up?
Sasa are you for real?
Celeb edition with Licky
Redefining entrepreneurship
Kast elated over arts council formation
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Calling out MISA
Acuz, Asrley Gops Collabo
Comedy duo team up
Lerofo in the house
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Banged up again!
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
-
News20 hours ago
Facebook fraudster jailed
-
News1 day ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
News1 day ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News20 hours ago
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
-
Entertainment19 hours ago
Masisi fed-up?
-
Entertainment19 hours ago
Sasa are you for real?
-
Entertainment20 hours ago
Celeb edition with Licky