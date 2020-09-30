President Mokgweetsi Masisi says the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired people to realise their innovation capacities and abilities as demonstrated by the development of equipment and the provision of services related to COVID-19.

When delivering the 54th Independence Day message this morning, President Masisi appreciated the innovation and creativity, noting that the equipment and services have gone a long way in assisting government in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

The president urged people to use the opportunity presented by COVID-19 to explore other avenues to diversify the economy. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore, the need to move with speed as a country to ensure that our National Development Agenda is fully implemented for the benefit of our citizens.”

He noted that while COVID-19 has presented challenges that the global community could not have planned for, people have to be optimistic about the future.

“I am fully aware that the stringent, yet necessary measures that are being implemented by government to contain the spread of COVID-19 have had unintended consequences on the entire country. Indeed, businesses have been brought to their knees and consequently many people are likely to lose their jobs. I also observe that the impact of COVID-19 is even more excruciating for the already less privileged members of our society. The small businesses in our neighborhoods which have over the years sustained the livelihoods of those in the informal sector are suffering due to depressed business environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masisi said that traditionally this day is characterized by pomp and ceremony with many visiting their friends and families to celebrate the National Day with joy, pride and a sense of patriotism but this year its marked in a more sombre mood.

“It is indeed sad that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise rapidly in Botswana,” he said and added that government will continue to work hard to protect the welfare of the citizens of the country.