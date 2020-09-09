News
Express credit suspends Saleshando
GROUP CEO MUM ON SUSPENSION REASONS
Micro finance company, Express Credit has suspended its Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Dineo Saleshando from work indefinitely.
The wife of the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando was suspended on Monday amid suspicions that she had registered a competing micro-lending company, Bratax Holdings Proprietary Limited in May.
Express Credit Group Chief Executive Officer Una Hewitt announced Saleshando’s suspension to Botswana staff via email this week.
During the first lockdown in April employees received communication to the effect that should the lockdown be extended beyond the initial 28 days there will be no salaries paid for end of May.
All the employees were given advance payment, which they were expected to pay back in three monthly installments; The Voice has been reliably informed.
The new developments allegedly angered employees and three Managers from Francistown, Palapye and Kanye branches resigned while the Lobatse branch manager decided to serve notice.
At the beginning of August the company hired Country Sales Coordinator from head office in Latvia who then resigned at the end of month.
Confirming Saleshando’s suspension, the Group CEO said that since the matter was at a very early stage there was very little the Express Credit could disclose.
“We can confirm her suspension on matters which are still the subject of an internal enquiry. We are not at liberty to disclose any information pertaining to this matter until the conclusion of the matter internally. Employee information remains confidential unless the employees themselves choose to disclose it. We cannot without their consent share information relating to their employment. We will address the questions by a separate note when there is more clarity,” said Hewitt.
When asked about managers’ resignation in mass, Hewitt said their staff retention was very high and they have all their top managers.
She said they have only had one resignation in the past 2 years.
When reached for a comment Dineo promised to call back with a comment but never did. Her phone then rang unanswered.
