News
Fire church for sale?
Apostle dismisses allegations of corruption
A disgruntled congregation of a “fire church” in Serowe is up in arms against their pastor whom they have accused of plotting to sell their church building behind their backs.
However, the young founder of one of the fastest growing Christian denominations in Botswana, Apostle Pontsho Mochanang has dismissed allegations of greed, corruption and manipulation leveled against him by the angry faction of his congregation.
The founder of The Global Church of God told The Voice that he knows exactly who’s spreading such damaging rumours against his person. The church has four branches in Dutlwe, Serowe, Francistown and Molalatau.
According to a concerned congregant some members of the church became suspicious when they saw the Toyota Gaiya sedan the church bought for the Apostle being put up for sale on Facebook.
“Next we learnt that the house we built for him was also up for sale. That is when we made our own investigations and found out that the church was built on his plot. We confronted him and he promised to change ownership of the plot to the church, but he’s yet to do that,” The Voice learnt.
The concerned elder said later they also learnt that there were plans to sell the church as the pastor plans to relocate to Francistown.
“Red flags were raised when he announced in church that he wanted to leave his current wife and marry one of the church members. We knew then that something was not right,” he said.
“We were worried because his wife still lives in that house.”
In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday morning Apostle Mochanang however said he was being targeted by a handful of members who always want to pick fights with the church leadership.
“The church has never contributed anything towards purchasing the car I sold. I bought that car myself. I’m also selling a house which has nothing to do with the church because I bought it myself,” charged Apostle Mochanang.
He said from the very beginning he has been the one funding all projects undertaken by the church including securing plots for Molalatau and Francistown branches.
“I’m the backbone of this church. I bought two plots for the church in Serowe and another one in Molalatau. The church never bought anything for me,” he said.
Mochnanang further told The Voice that contrary to claims made by congregants the plot in Serowe is now under the church names. He however said the plot in Molalatau is in the names of a church member.
“I know who’s spreading these rumours, but I’m not fazed because I’ve been pastoring for 15 years. I’m currently erecting a screen wall around the church. I’m the one who finances this church,” he said.
Apostle Mochanang revealed to The Voice that the process of transferring ownership of the plot in Molalatau to the church is currently underway.
“It’s a plot I bought with my own funds and will soon be owned by the church. No one contributed anything to help purchase the plot,” fired the youthful Apostle.
Fire church for sale?
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Rapist locked up for six years
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Indian man hangs himself
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Miss plus Africa extends a helping hand to the community
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Rapist locked up for six years
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Indian man hangs himself
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Khama’s fake wife
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Dark clouds gathering
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
Going live with Mkhefana
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Sun salutation
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News6 days ago
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
-
News3 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
-
Entertainment3 days ago
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
-
International1 day ago
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition