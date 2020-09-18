The remains of a foetus, believed to have been dumped by its mother, were recovered from the jaws of a dog in Letlhakeng village last Wednesday.

While the cops were able to retrieve some parts of the body, including the head and legs, it is suspected the dog ate the rest.

A passerby had spotted the animal dragging what he at first thought was meat. However, on closer inspection, he realised what was in the dog’s mouth was in fact the flesh of a human foetus.

The startled man then immediately notified the police who rushed to the scene in Modimo ward. By the time the cops arrived, the dog had run off, leaving his grisly meal behind.

Confirming the grim incident in a brief interview with The Voice, Letlhakeng Station Commander, Mogomotsi Kesupile appealed to the public for information.

He explained that whoever dumped the foetus could be charged with concealment of birth, a crime which carries a possible two-year jail sentence.

“Sometimes in cases of concealment of birth one might have done abortion which is very dangerous as it can lead to death. It is also a sin. If one gets pregnant and has problems, they should seek assistance from social workers,” advised Kesupile.

The police boss revealed this is the second ‘concealment of birth’ case recorded in the village after one was reported last year. No arrests have been made in connection with either incident.