News
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Former Miss Botswana 1970, Lilian Taunyane Dennison, died on Saturday at her home village, Shoshong after a long illness.
The 61-year-old beauty queen who struggled with a stroke attack for 22 years died at Shoshong clinic surrounded by her family.
Dennison was a businesswoman, farmer and a Botswana Democratic Party activist.
Speaking to The Voice Online, the deceased’s daughter Goitseone Dennison said her mother suffered a stroke attack in 1998 and was paralysed on the left side.
She said in 2016 she had another attack on the right side and she couldn’t walk.
“Since 2016 she has been wheelchair-bound. She was not well on Saturday and we rushed her to the clinic where she died after few hours. She was a strong woman and she is resting. My mother was a loving and caring person. She was married to our father Jack Daniel Dennison from UK who died in 1978. The two were community builders and they gave back to the villagers by paying for some of their children’s school fees. The village has lost a mother. My mother was a BDP activist and she contributed in the building of Tsholetsa House,” said Dennison.
Dennison is survived by her two daughters and eight grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest this Friday at Shoshong.
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Indian man hangs himself
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Miss plus Africa extends a helping hand to the community
Amalevels with the bullets boys
Titty back with a call
Alpho drops journey of love
Uncle dipopae’s radio breakthrough
A weekend of love at Pomegranite
Celeb edition with Thinthee
Going live with Mkhefana
Sun salutation
Dark clouds gathering
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
School girl gives birth and buries baby
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Cops investigated for assault
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
PPP assault case continues
OPINION: All Content Matters
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
BFA campaign wars intensify
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Murder suspect denied bail
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
School girl gives birth and buries baby
-
News5 days ago
PPP assault case continues
-
News5 days ago
OPINION: All Content Matters
-
News3 days ago
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
-
Sports5 days ago
BFA campaign wars intensify
-
News2 days ago
Murder suspect denied bail
-
News1 day ago
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
-
News12 hours ago
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed