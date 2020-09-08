Former Miss Botswana 1970, Lilian Taunyane Dennison, died on Saturday at her home village, Shoshong after a long illness.

The 61-year-old beauty queen who struggled with a stroke attack for 22 years died at Shoshong clinic surrounded by her family.

Dennison was a businesswoman, farmer and a Botswana Democratic Party activist.

Speaking to The Voice Online, the deceased’s daughter Goitseone Dennison said her mother suffered a stroke attack in 1998 and was paralysed on the left side.

She said in 2016 she had another attack on the right side and she couldn’t walk.

“Since 2016 she has been wheelchair-bound. She was not well on Saturday and we rushed her to the clinic where she died after few hours. She was a strong woman and she is resting. My mother was a loving and caring person. She was married to our father Jack Daniel Dennison from UK who died in 1978. The two were community builders and they gave back to the villagers by paying for some of their children’s school fees. The village has lost a mother. My mother was a BDP activist and she contributed in the building of Tsholetsa House,” said Dennison.

Dennison is survived by her two daughters and eight grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest this Friday at Shoshong.