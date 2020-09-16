News
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
The government and BDF have been slapped with approximately P900 million demand by former soldiers who say they were not paid their pension. A Re Itshekeng Social Club made of ex-soldiers say the 2002 amendment of the BDF Act excluded them from getting their pension and they have approached the High Court for intervention.Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The government and BDF have been slapped with approximately P900 million demand by former soldiers who say they were not paid their pension.
A Re Itshekeng Social Club made of ex-soldiers say the 2002 amendment of the BDF Act excluded them from getting their pension and they have approached the High Court for intervention.
