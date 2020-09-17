Connect with us

CLOSED: FSS gate
Francistown Senior Secondary School has been temporarily closed after seven students tested positive for Covid-19.  The school is expected to be disinfected today to allow students to return to class the next day.
Some teachers at the school have however told The Voice that they don’t see students returning tomorrow as fumigation had not yet started by noon. “The company engaged has told us the chemicals they use require at least a day  before it can be safe for kids to occupy classrooms,” The Voice learnt.
Botswana Sectors of Educators Union (BOSETU) President Winston Radikolo confirmed the temporary closure of the school. “FSS is currently awaiting fumigation, but there are other schools like Mater Spei and Selolwe which also need to be treated because they also have cases,” Radikolo said.
