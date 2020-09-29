News
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
Man repeatedly raped in 3-hour roadside ordeal
Tonota Police are on the lookout for a suspected serial gay rapist believed to be behind at least two vicious rapes this year.
The latest incident occurred on Monday night along the A1 road just before Tonota by the turnoff to Shashe Bridge.
According to police, the 32-year-old male victim was ambushed by his middle-aged attacker at around 8pm, shortly after being dropped off at the side of the busy road.
It is alleged the unfortunate man, who was hitch-hiking from Francistown to Shashe Bridge, was dragged into the bush at knifepoint and repeatedly raped in a terrifying three-hour ordeal.
Confirming the unusual matter to The Voice this week, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada said it appears there is a serial gay rapist active in the area.
“The victim reported at our offices on Tuesday morning that he was attacked by a man who threatened him with a knife before raping him. The man grabbed him and forced him into the bush where he ordered him to remove his clothes.
“Fearing for his life, he undressed and was raped many times for three hours in the buttocks and only released at 2300 hours. The suspect then fled the scene,” disclosed Ngada, noting the raped man ‘was overwhelmed with trauma’ and so went home before reporting his ordeal the next morning.
The top cop added the complainant was taken to the clinic and was treated and discharged the same day.
Ngada further revealed the rape bears a strong resemblance to a similar attack that occurred in exactly the same location earlier this year.
“This is the second case of a man raping another man this year in our area. The other incident happened in the same area and we believe the suspect in both cases is the same person because of the descriptions we got from the victims,” said Ngada, who warned the perpetrator that the cops would catch him in the end.
The Superintendent concluded by urging people to be alert when travelling at night and, if possible, to avoid travelling alone.
