Business
Giving Maun an extra sparkle
Delta Chem shines in tourist town me and my business
Having struggled financially for most of the six years since his graduation, earning the bare minimum as an intern, Hendrick Rampha is finally getting the most out of his degree.
In 2014, the 34-year-old Maun man graduated from the University of Botswana (UB) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Environmental Science.
The joy at completing his studies was quickly replaced by worry as Rampha found himself in the same predicament as over 80, 000 other youth: finding employment after graduation.
“After graduating from UB, I could only find a job as an intern with Water Affairs as a Water Quality Laboratory assistant and Research assistant at Okavango Research Institute respectively. That’s when the reality of unemployment hit me!”
Tired of living hand-to-mouth, Rampha applied for funding from the Ministry of Youth for the second time. Unlike his first attempt, this time he was successful.
He received his money in March and, on 1 August 2020, Delta Chem – a cleaning detergent manufacturing company – officially opened its doors for business.
“I came up with a business idea that is in line with my qualification because I didn’t want to feel like I wasted my time earning my degree,” explained Rampha, who was quick to dispel the assumption Delta Chem was inspired by Covid-19 and the demand for sanitizers created by the pandemic.
“The reality is far from that. I applied for youth funding in 2014 but I was unsuccessful because my business sourced raw materials in South Africa. I didn’t give up as I applied again and was only funded end of March this year,” the youthful businessman told Voice Money, adding he buys his raw materials from Major Chem in Selibe Phikwe.
Indeed, while Rampha notes Coronavirus has aroused people’s consciousness on hygiene, making it much easier to market products like sanitizers, he stressed the disadvantages caused by the pandemic far outweigh any positives.
“Our main target market has been hit hard by Covid-19. The whole idea of Delta Chem was to supply lodges in Maun and surrounding areas with cleaning materials but now some are out of business while others are making very little income. Obviously, when the target market is affected, we are also affected!” stated Delta Chem’s founder and Managing Director.
Almost two months into operations and, as well as Covid-19 complications, the enterprise is fighting to establish itself in the tourist town.
“Getting our product into the market has been challenging as only drop-in individuals buy from us. We have only had one supermarket from Boro buying in bulk,” said Rampha, who is confident the situation will improve once they secure their unique barcode.
Located behind Mummies Complex in Maun, aside from the founder, Delta Chem’s workforce includes Rampha’s younger brother, Sengwato Rampha, who serves as the Public Relations and Marketing Officer.
“As the business expands, we will be looking to employ more people,” added Rampha.
Currently, Delta Chem produces liquid detergents but aims to add toilet paper and bar soap to its range of products by the end of next year. Ultimately, their dream is to produce all cleaning detergents in their various forms and supply the whole of Botswana.
Their products come in containers ranging from 750ml and 25 litres.
Redefining entrepreneurship
Gabcon convicted of market dominance abuse
Land servicing strategy under review
Giving Maun an extra sparkle
F/town falls short in un development goal
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Facebook fraudster jailed
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Where is our baby’s corpse?
Banged up again!
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
MP Tshere’s wife in court for P1450 debt
The wantaway kids of Khwee
Teachers’ schoolyard scrap leads to child abuse claims
Opposition leaders against SOPE extension
The report card
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
It’s Over
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Too big to fit a condom
Celeb edition with Suffocate
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
Dagga cases on the rise in Bobonong
Fulfilling a prophecy
Safety concerns mount as elephants move closer to villages
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
Bishop’s outburst a concern
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Woman, 30, commits suicide
The report card
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
Teachers’ schoolyard scrap leads to child abuse claims
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
-
News6 days ago
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
-
News4 days ago
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
-
News5 hours ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News5 hours ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
Politics1 hour ago
The report card
-
News51 mins ago
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
-
News1 hour ago
Teachers’ schoolyard scrap leads to child abuse claims