News
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti says he is aware that Health Care Workers including nurses experience abuse, attacks, and even rape inside consultation rooms and other areas in hospitals across the country.
The Minister was answering a question from Mahalapye West Member of Parliament, David Tshere on Wednesday who asked the minister to state if he is aware of such incidents in the health facilities and what the ministry was doing to address the situation.
Dikoloti said it is worth noting that such attacks happen mostly in 24-hour facilities even where the security has been outsourced.
“It is on this note that my ministry took an initiative of partnering with Botswana Police Services to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in 24-hour health care facilities as an add-on to available security,” said the Health Minister.
The project is planned for implementation in a phased approach starting with 24-hour facilities in Greater Gaborone and Francistown, including Princess Marina Hospital and Nyangabwe Referral Hospital.
“I would like to highlight that CCTV cameras are not going to be installed inside the consultation rooms for privacy and confidentiality reasons,” said the Minister, adding that other security measures such as panic buttons will instead be installed in consultation rooms.
Installation of the CCTV cameras in hospitals is expected to start during the 2020/2021 financial year as part of the Botswana Police Service Safer City Project.
“It is worth noting that this is part of the general crime issue, thus, it is the responsibility of people at all levels to ensure that our facilities and healthcare workers safe,” explained Dikoloti.
Murder suspect denied bail
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
BFA campaign wars intensify
PPP assault case continues
OPINION: All Content Matters
School girl gives birth and buries baby
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
Cops investigated for assault
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
A Footy affair
COVID-19 must fall!
Tornado preaches peace
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
School girl gives birth and buries baby
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Cops investigated for assault
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
OPINION: All Content Matters
PPP assault case continues
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
BFA campaign wars intensify
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
Thieves capitalise on Covid-19 quarantines
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
-
News4 days ago
School girl gives birth and buries baby
-
News5 days ago
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
-
News5 days ago
Cops investigated for assault
-
News5 days ago
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
-
News5 days ago
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
-
News4 days ago
OPINION: All Content Matters
-
News4 days ago
PPP assault case continues