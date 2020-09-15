Connect with us

2 hours ago

Hot new love

A little birdie has told Shaya that popular Public Relations Officer (PRO) and YouTube content creator, Thembi Legwaila, has found love again.

Her new catch is said to be a Marketing Executive at Yarona FM and the two are apparently smitten.

Good luck to the both of you.

After her quick divorce, Thembi deserves some loving.

While Shaya is delighted for the lovely lady, I know a lot of young men who will be devastated to learn that she is off the market again!

