Entertainment
Hot new love
A little birdie has told Shaya that popular Public Relations Officer (PRO) and YouTube content creator, Thembi Legwaila, has found love again.
Her new catch is said to be a Marketing Executive at Yarona FM and the two are apparently smitten.
Good luck to the both of you.
After her quick divorce, Thembi deserves some loving.
While Shaya is delighted for the lovely lady, I know a lot of young men who will be devastated to learn that she is off the market again!
Young , beautiful and Talented
Three hours with ATI
My Top 5-DR Tiro Mampane
Rosie Motene opens old wounds
Hot new love
A sizzling debut
King Calypso’s royal release
Maffbuzness hits high note
Nicole Martinez goes live
Botswana women in music awards
Monty’s drawings makes a mark
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
Reaching for the sky
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
Serial rapist convicted
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
End of the road
Stuck stock
Lover’s tiff over muti lands man in court
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Rapist locked up for six years
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Serial rapist denied bail
Reaching for the sky
Stuck stock
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
In need of a boost
End of the road
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News4 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
-
Entertainment4 days ago
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
-
International1 day ago
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
-
News3 hours ago
Serial rapist denied bail