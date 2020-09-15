Business
IDM donate to Zoroga
Francistown Institute of Development Management (IDM) handed over 455 facemasks to Zoroga Primary School on Thursday.
The donation, worth P6, 825, was part of the college’s on-going efforts to help stop the spread of Coronavirus in Botswana.
Thanking IDM for their generosity, Zoroga Headteacher, Ithuteng Mokokwe noted the facemasks would go along way to ensuring the school is able to observe Covid-19 protocols.
She stressed the donation was all the more welcome as the school is short of a number of commodities.
“We have 426 children, not including preschool, and some of our students use the staffroom as their classroom while others use the reading room.”
Mokokwe further revealed this is not the first time IDM has come to the school’s aid.
“IDM once came to our rescue in 2018 when we were affected by floods and they brought us mobile toilets to the tune of P53, 840. Today they came again to donate facemasks. We want to assure IDM that we will take care of them and follow the Covid-19 procedures,” promised the school leader.
For his part, IDM Francistown Campus Manager, Elijah Moakofhi said the best learning environment is a safe one where health is not compromised.
“In Botswana, one of the strongest belief is that ‘motho ke motho ka batho’ and this principle has guided the generational growth. We, as Batswana, believe in helping one another in times like this.”
Moakofhi explained that IDM has embarked on a journey to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, adding the donation was part of this fight.
“At IDM we have developed and are already training different institutions on food handling hygiene, more especially in our schools. This program has done wonders to the schools around the Francistown region. It is evident that Covid-19 is among communities, hence it is of paramount importance to comply with Covid-19 protocols and regulations to save lives,” he said.
Urging the school’s students to make use of the facemasks, Moakofhi concluded, “I hope this will go a long way in saving lives. Let us not wear these face masks because we see law enforcement officials, let us wear them for our safety.”
