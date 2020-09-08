News
Indian man hangs himself
Police in Serowe are investigating a case in which a man committed suicide at his apartment last week Wednesday.
Serowe Police Station Commander, Poloko Oteng, said the incident was reported by the victim’s colleague who is a shop assistant at Knockout Cash & Carry store.
“Upon arrival at the scene, we found the man, of Indian origin, hanging from the roof of his apartment. We then took him to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital where he was certified dead,” he said.
The deceased is a 48-year-old man from Modikwana Ward who also worked at Knockout Cash & Carry store.
“The deceased did not leave any note or anything indicating why he decided to take his own life. The investigations are still ongoing to establish what could have driven him to commit suicide,” Superintendent Oteng said.
The Station Commander said this was the sixth suicide incident to have happened in Serowe since the beginning of the year.
He further said it is hard to know what causes the suicides because the victims never leave notes behind.
Oteng added that from his experience such incidents are fueled by lack of guidance as people tend to bottle up everything inside when they have problems.
“Our messages do not spread like they used to before the Covid-19 outbreak when we had chances of calling Kgotla meetings which attracted large numbers. But now it’s difficult due to the social distancing regulations. However, we have in place loud hailers that we use to address particular issues in the streets and the hope is that with time they’ll effectively address the public education problem,” concluded the Station Commander
Indian man hangs himself
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Miss plus Africa extends a helping hand to the community
Amalevels with the bullets boys
Titty back with a call
Alpho drops journey of love
Uncle dipopae’s radio breakthrough
A weekend of love at Pomegranite
Celeb edition with Thinthee
Going live with Mkhefana
Sun salutation
Dark clouds gathering
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
School girl gives birth and buries baby
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Cops investigated for assault
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
PPP assault case continues
OPINION: All Content Matters
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
BFA campaign wars intensify
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Murder suspect denied bail
A Footy affair
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
School girl gives birth and buries baby
-
News6 days ago
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
-
News6 days ago
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
-
News5 days ago
PPP assault case continues
-
News5 days ago
OPINION: All Content Matters
-
News3 days ago
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
-
Sports4 days ago
BFA campaign wars intensify
-
News1 day ago
Murder suspect denied bail