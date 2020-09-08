Police in Serowe are investigating a case in which a man committed suicide at his apartment last week Wednesday.

Serowe Police Station Commander, Poloko Oteng, said the incident was reported by the victim’s colleague who is a shop assistant at Knockout Cash & Carry store.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found the man, of Indian origin, hanging from the roof of his apartment. We then took him to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital where he was certified dead,” he said.

The deceased is a 48-year-old man from Modikwana Ward who also worked at Knockout Cash & Carry store.

“The deceased did not leave any note or anything indicating why he decided to take his own life. The investigations are still ongoing to establish what could have driven him to commit suicide,” Superintendent Oteng said.

The Station Commander said this was the sixth suicide incident to have happened in Serowe since the beginning of the year.

He further said it is hard to know what causes the suicides because the victims never leave notes behind.

Oteng added that from his experience such incidents are fueled by lack of guidance as people tend to bottle up everything inside when they have problems.

“Our messages do not spread like they used to before the Covid-19 outbreak when we had chances of calling Kgotla meetings which attracted large numbers. But now it’s difficult due to the social distancing regulations. However, we have in place loud hailers that we use to address particular issues in the streets and the hope is that with time they’ll effectively address the public education problem,” concluded the Station Commander