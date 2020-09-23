BDF’s head of MI’s marriage ends in bitter divorce

Botswana Defence Force Head of Military Intelligence, Brigadier Modise Tlhage will have details of his complicated love life discussed in public as his soon to be ex-wife, Doreen Tlhage faces his mistress in court on October 6th.

Doreen, 42, decided to drag her 52- year -old husband’s alleged mistress, Ndu Galeboe to court for marriage wrecking after he had filed for divorce to end their 11-year marriage.

In an Exclusive interview with this publication, Doreen spoke out on how her marriage was doing fine until Galeboe came into the picture in 2018.

The visibly emotional Galeboe said when Tlhage started dating Galeboe, the trips she used to enjoy with her husband came to an abrupt end and before she knew it, she was also being denied conjugal rights.

“We would go for weeks without sex or even cuddling like we used to do before. At first, I thought it was because of fatigue from his work trips but his behaviour too changed and he became violent,” said Doreen.

Tears welling up in her eyes Doreen went on to explain that what hurt her the most was the realization that Tlhage had introduced the children to his mistress.

“I had gone out and when I came back and asked what they had eaten, the children told me that their father had bought takeaway food and took them to his friend (referring to Galeboe) to eat. It hit me hard to a point where I was hospitalised.”

Coming from the hospital, Doreen said that she filed for divorce but was convinced by her parents to reconsider, which she did.

She said that her husband promised to end the extra marital affair but after dropping the divorce case, she found incriminating love messages in his phone, which proved that the affair was never ended.

“I thought he would come to his senses. He left for the United States and we were supposed to pick him up at the airport on arrival but he called saying there was a change of plans and he was going to drive from South Africa instead of landing at Sir Seretse Khama Airport. He arrived after two days and I learnt that he was lying, he had been in Gaborone at Galeboe’s house.”

Doreen said that tension in the house increased and from nowhere her husband blindsided her with divorce papers citing an alleged cheating incident with a junior officer in 2011.

“How do you accuse me of something you suspect to have taken place eight years ago,” she asked.

However, she said she did not find a need to contest the divorce because Tlhage has already fathered a baby boy with Galeboe while two other women were alleged to be pregnant by him too.

“Why should I stay married to a man who cannot treat me with respect? Someone who goes around sleeping with many women! I just want Galeboe to pay me eight herds of cattle for wrecking my marriage. We shall appear before Metsimotlhabe Customary on the 6th of October after the court failed to sit this week,” Doreen said.

For his part, Tlhage said he preferred following proper channels for such a case to be solved instead of going public with it.

“Why would I go and wash our dirty linen in public. I care about my children and the impact it would have on them.”

Meanwhile, Galeboe refused to be drawn into discussing the matter. “I don’t know what you are talking about,” she said and hung up the phone.