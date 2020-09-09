Botswana Premier League(BPL) outfit Jwaneng Galaxy have unveiled their roadmap as their preparations for the Confederations of African Federations (CAF) Champions League underway.

Galaxy were declared 2019/20 BTC Premiership Champions following the league cancelation due Covid-19 disruptions.

They were just a point above second-placed Township Rollers and two points ahead of Orapa United who were third placed with 10 games left to play.

In a press release issued this week, Galaxy confirmed their participation in the next edition of the CAF Champions League. “We have resolved our CAF Champions League issue and BFA is aware of that, we have called all our players to camp so that the preparations begin as soon as possible,” reads the statement in part.

The media release further states that all the players will undergo Covid-19 tests, “All players will undergo medicals and will be subjected to Covid-19 tests. Thereafter, they will be confined in one area until BFA advices on getting on with the project”.

According to the press release, their experienced gaffer, Oris Rradipotsane will spearhead the project as a care-taker coach while Matshidiso Kowa will be the Technical Director.

Recently, Galaxy appointed Bennet Mamelodi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to make the team look appealing to all stakeholders, and to push Botswana football forward.