Sports
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
The Jwaneng outfit appoints new technical team
Botswana Premier League(BPL) outfit Jwaneng Galaxy have unveiled their roadmap as their preparations for the Confederations of African Federations (CAF) Champions League underway.
Galaxy were declared 2019/20 BTC Premiership Champions following the league cancelation due Covid-19 disruptions.
They were just a point above second-placed Township Rollers and two points ahead of Orapa United who were third placed with 10 games left to play.
In a press release issued this week, Galaxy confirmed their participation in the next edition of the CAF Champions League. “We have resolved our CAF Champions League issue and BFA is aware of that, we have called all our players to camp so that the preparations begin as soon as possible,” reads the statement in part.
The media release further states that all the players will undergo Covid-19 tests, “All players will undergo medicals and will be subjected to Covid-19 tests. Thereafter, they will be confined in one area until BFA advices on getting on with the project”.
According to the press release, their experienced gaffer, Oris Rradipotsane will spearhead the project as a care-taker coach while Matshidiso Kowa will be the Technical Director.
Recently, Galaxy appointed Bennet Mamelodi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to make the team look appealing to all stakeholders, and to push Botswana football forward.
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Indian man hangs himself
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Miss plus Africa extends a helping hand to the community
Amalevels with the bullets boys
Titty back with a call
Alpho drops journey of love
Uncle dipopae’s radio breakthrough
A weekend of love at Pomegranite
Celeb edition with Thinthee
Going live with Mkhefana
Sun salutation
Dark clouds gathering
School girl gives birth and buries baby
Cops investigated for assault
Pay back the money- NDB tells Kablay
Woman slits her throat in suicide attempt
PPP assault case continues
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
OPINION: All Content Matters
Health care workers abused and attacked in hospitals- Dikoloti
BFA campaign wars intensify
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Murder suspect denied bail
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
Indian man hangs himself
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Things they say
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News6 days ago
School girl gives birth and buries baby
-
News6 days ago
PPP assault case continues
-
News4 days ago
Businessman robbed of half a million Pula
-
News6 days ago
OPINION: All Content Matters
-
Sports5 days ago
BFA campaign wars intensify
-
News14 hours ago
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
-
News2 days ago
Murder suspect denied bail
-
News2 days ago
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire