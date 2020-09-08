This week social media commentators and some ‘social’ pages were awash with reports that former President, Ian Khama had tied the knot with a white lady from Zimbabwe. SKI, however, dismissed the reports, labelling the news as completely fake.

Khama even went as far as pinning the dismissal on his official Facebook page.

Anyway, the wedding bells might have gone quiet on this occasion but it got me thinking, when we will have Queen ‘mmakgosi’ of Bangwato?

This may have been fake news Khama, but we are still waiting.

By my clock, you’re 67 now and time is ticking – Shaya knows quite a few women who love to walk down the aisle with you!