Lerofo in the house

Published

1 hour ago

on

Lerofo in the house

With an impressive knack for producing hits for relatively unknown artists, Lerofo – of ‘Legodimo La Mpitsa’ fame – is coming LIVE to the nation tomorrow (Saturday 26 September).

Lerofo will be part of The Voice and The United Artists Social Club’s latest show and will be joined on stage by DJ NSI, Ziggy and Lorraine Ditsebe.

Husky voice and April will be MCs for the two-hour The United House Party, streamed in real-time on The Voice and United Artist’s Facebook page.

The music starts at 1600hrs. Big Weekend pleads with you to support the initiative by following it from your mobile.

