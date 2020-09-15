One of Hip Hop’s hardest workers and self-proclaimed hustler, MaffBuzness has come up with the business in his latest single, an inspirational track titled ‘Angel Wings’.

Set for release this Friday (11 September) the high-tempo song boasts excellent vocals that merge perfectly with the quality instrumentals provided by Goffy Diaz.

“The message of the song is to inspire the hustlers across the world not to give up. Have faith, self belief, hope and do not give up on your dreams. It is one of my singles which will be on my next project called ‘The Corner Office Volume 1’ which I will drop year end,” revealed MaffBuzness, who recorded and mastered the track, his third single, himself.

RATING: 8/10