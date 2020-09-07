News
Man arrested for setting ex-lover on fire
Tutume Police are investigating a disturbing case in which a 29-year-old man is accused of dousing his ex-girlfriend with petrol before setting her alight.
The suspect, Macelo Moyo, has been charged with attempted murder over the incident, which took place at Nshakashogwe Primary School’s teachers’ quarters last Monday.
The 26-year-old victim, who is a teacher at the school and has a child with her alleged attacker, is currently admitted at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital. Her condition is described as stable.
In a brief interview with The Voice, Tutume Police Station Commander, Jerry Halahala, revealed that the incident occurred at around 8:15 in the evening. “We received a report from a 26-year-old lady that she was attacked by someone at her home. Our officers went to the crime scene and found the lady with serious injuries all over her body,” he said.
Police suspect Moyo turned up at his baby mama’s house with a bottle ‘full of liquid’ and asked for a cup to drink from.
“She came with a cup and gave it to Moyo who poured the liquid into the cup. The lady was shocked to see him splashing the liquid on her body and lighting a matchstick. The suspicion is that the liquid was not water, rather petrol as it had the same smell,” continued the top cop, adding it is reported the duo were not on good terms.
“The primary school teacher managed to rescue herself and rushed to the tap to extinguish the fire,” explained Halahala.
The Station Commander further told The Voice his officers managed to recover some of the liquid from the scene.
“It has been sent to the forensic laboratory for testing to determine if indeed it was petrol or not,” he said.
Meanwhile, Moyo was arraigned before Masunga Magistrate Court last Thursday.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for 17 September.
