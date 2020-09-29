News reaching Shaya suggests President Mokgweetsi Masisi is an extremely unhappy man.

Apparently, the fed-up first citizen walked out off his weekly updates from Ministers and Permanent Secretaries last week.

Masisi was allegedly unimpressed with his commandos, who he reportedly feels have not been giving him an accurate picture of exactly what’s going on at ground level.

Whatever the case my President, no matter how incompetent your people are, walking out of meetings is not the answer.

You need to step up and lead by example.

If you’re not happy with the people around you, find those who can do a better job; after all unemployed graduates are one thing the country does not lack in!