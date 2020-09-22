Gerald Estates-based Kwaito Kwasa artist Freddie Mdico is in the studio working on his second album to be released next year.

Going by the stage name MDICO, the 28-year-old is working with Producer Tyson Bhengu for his single ‘Ke jikile’ featuring Mjudo and Yung Skii.

The single will be released on 6 November to coincide with the artists birthday.

In 2015 MDICO released his first project titled ‘Koko Batswana’ which earned him performances on Btv music programme, Mokaragana.

Also produced by Bhengu, the five-track album helped raise MDICO’s profile in the local entertainment scene.

With the talented Olisher (RIP) on lead guitar, the album was well-received.

Now, after an almost five-year hiatus, he’s back with what promises to be another banger.

MDICO, who’s a member of AOG Church, told Grooving in The Ghetto that his second album will also have gospel songs.