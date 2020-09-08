Miss Plus Africa Botswana, Kemelo Mozila also a midwife at Nyangabgwe Referral hospital has formed a charity organisation of Francistown Ghetto plus-sized women called Queen Voluptuous to help the community.

The month old organisation has already attracted about 50 members so far.

Itekeng councilor, Lesego Kwambala launched Queen Voluptuous on Saturday at Pabloz club.

From the launch the organisation went on to donate clothes and food items to a new mother from Block 4 who presented at the hospital with no baby clothes.

“As Queen Voluptuous we adopted the family and it is our wish for the community to join us in reaching out to many other families like this on a monthly basis,” she added. Mozila and other women in Jackalas 2 village also handed over a photocopying machine to Jackalas 2 Primary School last week Friday. Their next event will be held on the 3rd of October in Francistown.