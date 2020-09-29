News
Moathodi’s case postponed
A case in which Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moathodi unleashed a dog on a 12-year-old Kesego Olekantse was postponed to the 13th of October.
Appearing before Francistown Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu, Prosecutor Inspector Kenneth Edward pleaded with court to postpone the matter.
“The substantive prosecutor is not available as she in quarantine and the complainant is also sitting for his examinations. We plead for another date when the parties will be available and update the court on reconciliation,” asked Edward.
Edward’s plea was granted as the matter was postponed to a date when both parties will be in court.
In the last mention Moathodi’s attorney told court they were exploring reconciliation and compensation for the boy.
So the witness was to take a stand to confirm reconciliation.
Moathodi is willing to pay P40 000 in instalment to the boy.
Moathodi with Nnyana Kebitsang are said to have assaulted the boy after catching him stealing mangoes in their yard and also unleashed a dog on the boy on the 30th of January last year.
Olekantse was left with some bruises and wounds on the face and body.
