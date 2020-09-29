Suspects in the murder of Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Montshiwa are expected to enter their plea on the 25th of November.

The main suspect in this matter, attorney David Modise, and his co-accused- a traditional doctor, Tumelo Tshukudu, last week appeared at the Gaborone High Court for mention.

Judge Michael Mothobi ordered that the case be set down for Case Management Conference (CMC) in November where plea will be taken from the two accused persons.

Prior to the CMC, the accused and their legal representatives shall convene a meeting on the 5th of November at the offices of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at 10am.

Mothobi ordered that any agreement at the meeting shall be written and filed seven days before the next mention.

The 35-year-old Modise who is currently out on bail awaiting trial, is linked to the death of his client, Montshiwa, and he is also facing another charge of stealing by agent.

Montshiwa was shot and killed on the 18th of October, 2015 at his house in Block 6 Gaborone.

It is said that Modise was the last person to communicate with Montshiwa just minutes before the CEO’s fatal shooting.

Police investigations revealed that between June 30 and October 17, 2015, Modise withdrew about P245 000 from Montshiwa’s Trust account.

The money according to the Investigating, Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.

It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the Trust account, he communicated with Modise demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.