Having at one point seemingly abandoned her natural ability, Motabaseyo Tekanyo’s passion for Art has been reignited and her talent is burning bright!

The 27-year-old is becoming a force to reckon with, taking the Internet by storm with her portrait drawings since the country’s first lockdown in April.

The positive feedback has convinced Tekanyo of Monty’s Drawings that she can actually make a living out of her talent whilst simultaneously fulfilling her passion.

The Bobonong born creative told Big Weekend she is currently looking for funds to finance her hobby into a bigger business.