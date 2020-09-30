-Kenosi wanted for DIS leaks -His Facebook post may cost BDP elections- Source

Controversial journalist, entrepreneur and social media marketer, Daniel Kenosi is a wanted man.

The 30 -year -old Kenosi is apparently wanted by law enforcement for publishing names of Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) agents who were recently put on transfer.

Although the Attorney General’s Chambers did not respond to our questionnaire by the time of going to press, information gathered by this publication has indicated that an extradition order for Kenosi was sent to South Africa two weeks ago.

A reliable source within the DIS said that Kenosi’s arrest was long overdue because his posts have been extremely offensive to some businessmen and the ruling party’s leadership that felt hard done by his leaks, which they said had “exposed them.’

“He had been posting some confidential documents for a while but the latest publication of the DIS agents was the last straw that broke the camel’s back and they want to use it to bring him back as it is the only charge that could possibly stick,” said the source.

He further said other cases that the DPP wants Kenosi for include cyber crimes in which Kenosi is accused of swindling people.

DIS Spokesperson, Edward Robert this week said that naturally, any unlawful release of protected information affects the integrity of services their Department is mandated to provide as per the Intelligence and Security Services Act (2008).

Efforts to get a comment from Kenosi hit a snag, as he could not be reached.

“His rising influence is fast becoming a ‘national threat’ as some leaders feel he can cost them 2024 elections if his controversial social media posts go unchecked,“ said another source.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Dipheko Motube confirmed to this publication that they too were for Kenosi but for obtaining by false pretences.

Although he could not divulge much information, Motube said that they were in communication with their South African counterparts who they believe will help and bring him back to Botswana.