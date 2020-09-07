A-29-year-old man of Moeti ward accused of murdering his uncle and injuring another person in an unexplained fit of rage about four months ago, has been declared a healthy person who can stand trial before the court of law.

When briefing Maun magistrate court last Tuesday, state prosecutor Paul Basupi, revealed that they had received Michael Mosiamiemang’s psychiatric report which confirms that he is fit to stand trial.

“The psychiatric report has confirmed that the accused is mentally stable. We are now awaiting the post mortem results and other exhibits that were sent to the lab for testing and we wish for his remand warrant to be extended,” Basupi pleaded with court.

Basupi further informed the court that they needed to consult Mosiamiemang’s family on bail issues to ensure his safety since his victims are close relatives. “The deceased in the matter is his uncle and the one who has been injured is another close relative. Granting him bail will only make matters worse.”

Basupi’s contention was that Mosiamiemang was going to interact with other family members once granted bail and that could compromise his safety. “They may hurt him because they are still angered by what he did since they still don’t know why he killed his uncle.”

Mosiamiemang allegedly killed his uncle, Kgosi Kgosikebatho of Habu village, on the 27th of May this year in a bloody knife attack in Maun.

The accused allegedly found the chief sleeping with another male relative, Jonah Mosiamiemang in the same hut at his home in Maun that fateful morning and launched an attack and, according to close relatives, without saying a word.

He is said to have stabbed the uncle several times and cut Jonah on his left hand causing a deep wound.

On the fateful morning Mosiamiemang had allegedly travelled from Letlhakane village in the Boteti area in an overnight bus.

According to one family member, he had called a relative in Habu and asked him about the uncle’s whereabouts the previous day and he was told he had travelled to Maun.

In Maun, the uncle often slept over at his sister’s house in Moeti ward, which is the accused’s home, according to the relatives.

Although his relatives are said to be still in shock and baying for his blood, Mosiamiemang requested to be granted bail which he was denied.

His argument that he would not interfere with police investigations even when he is out on bail did not help him.

Magistrate Gaone Bagopi advised the prosecution to meet with Mosiamiemang’s family and that the outcome of their meeting will determine whether or not it is safe for him to be released out on bail.

The matter is set to continue on the 14th of September.