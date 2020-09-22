I legit feel like Franco o nkgodisitse.

I have loved his music from when I was still a teenager… even today when I hear his music I feel like I belong.

The funniest guy in Botswana, he makes my dark days brighter.

His song Tinto just showed us how multi-talented he is.

One of the most creative lyricists and performers in Botswana.

The first time I attended his show I was amazed by his talent.

The song is a great sing-along, you can’t help it… It’s contagious.

The love chemistry in this song is beautiful.

Amantle Brown is a beautiful bird.

My little romantic Botswana song.

It makes me blush all the time reminds me of my crush.