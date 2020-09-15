Entertainment
My Top 5-DR Tiro Mampane
I am a big fan of her music especially her live performances.
Her debut album is one of those local albums that I actually bought. I like most songs from there.
His flow is mad. I have always liked his songs.
I like storytelling in his songs. He is real. I can’t pick one.
One of those underrated artists yet massively talented in my eyes and ears. I follow her music a lot.
