My Top 5-DR Tiro Mampane

1 hour ago

I am a big fan of her music especially her live performances.

Kearoma Rantao – When the music plays

Her debut album is one of those local albums that I actually bought. I like most songs from there.

Amantle Brown- Follo

His flow is mad. I have always liked his songs.

Zeus- Imagination

I like storytelling in his songs. He is real. I can’t pick one.

Dramaboi

One of those underrated artists yet massively talented in my eyes and ears. I follow her music a lot.

Samantha Mogwe – Transition

