Masisi calls for exposure of GVB offenders

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has urged citizens to make it a habit to report incidents of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Addressing the nation this evening, President Masisi said he was disheartened because many of the GBV cases occurring in homes where victims are supposed to feel safe and secure.



In his address live on Botswana Television this evening, President Masisi said his government is committed to fighting the escalting cases of GBV.



“This man made tragedy of domestic violence does not only violate the rights of the innocent, but it also denies the rights of the victims and their families basic human rights and freedoms as enshrined in the constitution of Botswana,” Masisi said.



The President further said domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of GBV deprives survivors of their privacy, dignity, sound mental and physical health.



“Yet, many of these cases remains shrouded in a culture of silence and secrecy,” he said.

The President further said statistics from Botswana Police Services (BPS) shows that there has been a rapid increase and a severity of number of defilement cases between 2018 and 2020 which is against what Botswana as a country stands for.



President Masisi further revealed that statistics further shows that leading perpetrators of GBV are parents, guardians, care givers, relatives and members of the community.



“Our success in fighting this moral decay is dependent on our collective resolve as a nation to take responsibility to name and shame those who perpetrate gender based violence, and report this hideous crimes,” he said.